No strike group of Russian troops observed on border with Sumy region

There is no strike group of Russian troops on the border with Sumy region for a second invasion, head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"Indeed, there are [Russian] troops on the border with Ukraine, on the border with the Sumy region: they are constantly moving, redeploying, sometimes more, sometimes less. But at the moment we do not observe such a strike force on the border with Sumy region, and we hope, pray and work to ensure that the situation with such an invasion does not happen. And I'm sure no one will allow this. And we are working to ensure that they do not ride around the territory of our region, as at home: so that they do not come in, come out," he said in his video message.

At the same time, Zhyvytsky noted that at the moment there is no need for residents of the region to evacuate. He also recalled that Sumy region has 563,800 kilometers of common border with the Russian Federation.