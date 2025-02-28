Facts

14:42 28.02.2025

General Staff on situation in Novenke of Sumy region: Defense Forces taking measures to prevent enemy from cutting off logistics

In the area of ​​the settlement of Novenke in Sumy region near the border with the Russian Federation on February 25, the enemy stormed the area, crossed the state border of Ukraine, was thrown back to the territory of the Russian Federation, the Russians continue to attempt assault actions, said representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Likhoviy in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Regarding the situation in the area of ​​the settlement of Novenke in Sumy region, near the border with Russia. On February 25, the enemy stormed this section of the border with forces of up to two mechanized units, crossed the state border of Ukraine, but was blocked and thrown back to the territory of the Russian Federation. Subsequently, Russian troops continue to attempt assault actions, now with infantry groups," the speaker said.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from cutting off Ukrainian logistics.

"Combat operations in this area continue," Likhoviy added.

Tags: #general_staff #novenke #sumy_region

