Death toll from airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy region grows to three

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on a high-rise building in the village of Myropillia, Sumy region, on Thursday, February 6, increased to three people, the press service of Sumy regional prosecutor's office reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, three people were killed: the bodies of 42-year-old and 57-year-old men were removed from the rubble, the identity of another victim is being established," the Telegram channel says.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural guidance of Sumy regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, late in the evening on February 6, an enemy aircraft launched three Cubes at Myropillia hromada (merged territorial community). As a result of the Russian attack, a two-storey apartment building was destroyed.

Earlier it was known about two dead.