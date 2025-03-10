Facts

18:32 10.03.2025

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

The situation on the border of Sumy region with Kursk region of the Russian Federation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, said Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky, while working in the operational zone of Kursk troop group.

"There is currently no threat of encirclement of our units in Kursk region. The units are taking timely measures to maneuver to advantageous defensive lines," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The commander-in-chief noted that a number of settlements along the border line, “whose names appear in the reports of Russian propagandists, no longer actually exist – they were destroyed by the fire of the aggressor.”

He stressed that despite the involvement of a significant number of Russian troops in the offensive, reinforced by North Korean infantry, the enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment. According to him, in Plekhove area alone, the enemy has lost virtually a battalion of infantry in four days of fighting.

"Separate sabotage and reconnaissance groups and small infantry groups of the enemy that are trying to penetrate into the territory of Ukraine are being destroyed by the firepower of our troops thanks to a defense system that was created in advance," Syrsky noted.

He also reported that he had made a decision on the spot to strengthen the Ukrainian group with the necessary forces and means, in particular electronic warfare and an unmanned component.

