Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:49 01.02.2025

Three policemen killed in airstrike on Yunakivska community in Sumy region

Three policemen were killed as a result of an enemy attack on Yunakivska community in Sumy region, the Regional Military Administration has reported.

"On the night of January 31 to February 1, the enemy launched an airstrike on Yunakivska community. As a result of the attack by the Russians, two patrol policemen, who were on duty in the settlements of the community, were killed. Later, the body of another policeman was found under the rubble," Sumy Regional Police Department said on Telegram on Saturday.

"The law enforcement officers died while conscientiously fulfilling the tasks of protecting the population and maintaining order in the border communities, which are shelled daily by the enemy. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the message says.

Tags: #airstrike #sumy_region #policemen

