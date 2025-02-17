Swedish Red Cross reprs get acquainted with implementation of joint project with URCS in Sumy region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Swedish Red Cross and the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine got acquainted with the implementation of a joint project with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Sumy region.

“The delegation (led by First Secretary of the Embassy Erik Pettersson) visited the construction site of the future modular town for internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as psychosocial support measures for children,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The purpose of the visit is the implementation of the joint project with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society "Ukraine: Resilience, Recovery and Rehabilitation." According to the project and the terms of the agreement, the main areas of work in the region are the construction of a temporary social housing center in Sumy and the implementation of a mental health and psychosocial support program.

Among the priority humanitarian areas supported by the Swedish Red Cross in Sumy region are also the activities of mobile medical teams, home care, and the #BraVO program.

The delegation members also met with representatives of local authorities and discussed the situation in the region and the needs of the population.