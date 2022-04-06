US President orders to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine for $100 mln

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered to provide $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, the White House has reported.

According to the memorandum released by the U.S. authorities, the equivalent of $100 million in assistance to Ukraine will include defense articles and services, military education and training.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the $100 million additional military aid to Ukraine also includes anti-armor systems.

According to his statement released by the U.S.Department of State, he authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-armor systems."

On Monday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. would announce more military aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

"Material is arriving every day, including today, from the United States and our Allies and partners. And we will have further announcements of additional military assistance in the coming days," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

He said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the United States has allocated weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in the amount of $1.65 billion.