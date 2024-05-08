Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

Eleven children have been removed from the temporarily occupied left-bank districts of Kherson region, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday.

"Two more orphan girls, 10 and 13, have returned to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory. Also, nine children who have either both parents or one of them [returned from the occupied territories]. These are five girls and four boys from 1 to 16 years old. This became possible due to the Save Ukraine charitable organization, guardianship authorities as well as the region's service for children's affairs and the children's parents," he said on the Telegram channel.

The children are in a safe place now, receiving all necessary medical and psychological aid.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian government has managed to bring back 78 children from the occupied districts of Kherson region, the official said.