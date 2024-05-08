Facts

19:08 08.05.2024

Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

1 min read
Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

Eleven children have been removed from the temporarily occupied left-bank districts of Kherson region, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday.

"Two more orphan girls, 10 and 13, have returned to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory. Also, nine children who have either both parents or one of them [returned from the occupied territories]. These are five girls and four boys from 1 to 16 years old. This became possible due to the Save Ukraine charitable organization, guardianship authorities as well as the region's service for children's affairs and the children's parents," he said on the Telegram channel.

The children are in a safe place now, receiving all necessary medical and psychological aid.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian government has managed to bring back 78 children from the occupied districts of Kherson region, the official said.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

15:07 04.05.2024
Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

19:30 02.05.2024
Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

19:02 01.05.2024
Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

16:45 27.04.2024
Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

18:38 26.04.2024
Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

17:08 23.04.2024
Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

13:38 20.04.2024
Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

14:43 16.04.2024
Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

09:59 20.03.2024
One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

11:54 22.02.2024
Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in World War II

EU Ambassadors agree to use proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, reconstruction

CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Two children injured in Kharkiv in serious condition – Terekhov

LATEST

Court on May 9 will consider petition of SBI and PGO for seizure of Ferrexpo PGOK cars in case of illegal subsoil use

Jewish Confederation of Ukraine calls on Rada to recognize Hamas as terrorist organization

Ukraine's CEC: Results of presidential elections in Russia are insignificant

Number of people injured as result of attack on Kharkiv rises to seven - prosecutor's office

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Portugal on security agreement

Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

AD
AD
AD
AD