Number of people injured as result of attack on Kharkiv rises to seven - prosecutor's office

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy strike against Kharkiv on Wednesday afternoon has increased to seven, as of 17:00.

"It has been established that a woman, 32, suffered a light injury and a girl, 8, sustained a blast head trauma with closed craniocerebral injury," Spokesperson for Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Chubenko said.

Thus, the number of injured people increased to seven, and four of them are children.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces inflicted a strike on Kharkiv on Wednesday. At first, five casualties, including three children, were reported. Two children were hospitalized in serious condition.