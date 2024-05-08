EU Ambassadors agree to use proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, reconstruction

The permanent representatives of the European Union member states have reached an agreement in principle regarding the use of proceeds from immobilized Russian assets.

As the Belgian Presidency reports on its page on the social network, the relevant agreements were reached on Wednesday during a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives.

"EU ambassadors agreed in principle on measures concerning extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets. The money will serve to support Ukraine's recovery and military defence in the context of the Russian aggression," according to the statement.