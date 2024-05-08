Facts

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán to invite him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Hungary's position is important to us in terms of bringing peace closer and our shared regional security. I underscored Ukraine's interest in good-neighborly relations with Hungary, as well as in the development of cooperation in trade, energy, and logistics," the head of state said on X Social Network following the talks on Wednesday.

According to Zelenskyy, he coordinated with Orbán next steps to resolve the full range of bilateral issues in a mutually beneficial manner.

"We also discussed Ukraine's EU integration. I am confident that Ukraine's swift accession to the EU will benefit both of our states," he said.

