17:52 08.05.2024

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in World War II

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented state awards to servicemen and families of fallen Heroes on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

As the President noted, Ukraine again withstood another Russian strike that night.

"A deliberate, calculated and backstabbing blow. Almost 60 missiles and more than 20 Shaheds against civilian life-support facilities. Not even a single remote military target. Life itself was a target this night," Zelenskyy said during a ceremony that took place at the Motherland monument.

According to him, "for everyone in the world who really sees reality and has the courage not to close their eyes, it is obvious that the Russian state is fighting not only against Ukrainian independence, not only against Ukraine, but also against everything that gives life to the state and the people."

"And we hear them in Moscow threatening exactly the same destruction to other peoples of the world that they are bringing to Ukraine. This is exactly what modern Nazism is. It subordinated Russia to propaganda and militarism. It replaced the law with violence, and the truth with its desires. This Nazism of Putin wants its borders to end nowhere," the President stressed.

"But still there is and will be a limit that the Russian Nazis will not cross. This is the bravery of all who stand up to evil. This is the determination of everyone who stops the ruins, who saves people from extermination and humiliation. And this is the cooperation of the countries of the world, which helps life to survive and win. This is the principle of those who come to such places, to memorials, to honor the protection of life and not to come to the inauguration of evil," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that now, as 80 years ago, it depends on everyone in the world what kind the world will be tomorrow.

"Just like 80 years ago, now everyone should honestly call a spade a spade and resist terror and hatred. As 80 years ago, now humanity should have the memory of the victory over Nazism, not ruins. It will happen. And may those whose courage and strength preserve life on earth never disappear from human memory," he concluded.

The Head of state, the military personnel present at the ceremony, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps honored the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence, after which the President presented a number of state awards to the soldiers and families of the fallen Heroes.

Tags: #zelensky

