Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte confirmed his participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a phone conversation with the head of the Dutch government.

"We also talked about further defense cooperation and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. Prime Minister Rutte confirmed his participation," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian state also told the head of the Dutch government about another Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, communities and energy facilities.