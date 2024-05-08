CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, she confirmed her participation.

“I had a call with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said that he had invited the Secretary General to the Peace Summit: “I am grateful that she confirmed her attendance.”

The President of Ukraine thanked Pejčinović Burić for opening the office of the Register of Losses in Kyiv and "welcomed the effective steps of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of Russia."