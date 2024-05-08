Facts

17:00 08.05.2024

CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

1 min read
CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, she confirmed her participation.

“I had a call with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said that he had invited the Secretary General to the Peace Summit: “I am grateful that she confirmed her attendance.”

The President of Ukraine thanked Pejčinović Burić for opening the office of the Register of Losses in Kyiv and "welcomed the effective steps of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of Russia."

Tags: #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

19:03 08.05.2024
Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:54 08.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

18:00 07.05.2024
Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:45 07.05.2024
Latvian, Finnish presidents, Spanish PM to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Latvian, Finnish presidents, Spanish PM to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

20:37 06.05.2024
Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

14:28 04.05.2024
Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

11:39 02.05.2024
First Peace Summit for Ukraine to become platform that will launch future peace process – presidential press service

First Peace Summit for Ukraine to become platform that will launch future peace process – presidential press service

20:47 24.04.2024
World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

20:12 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

15:48 20.04.2024
Brazil's participation in first Global Peace Summit important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Brazil's participation in first Global Peace Summit important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in World War II

EU Ambassadors agree to use proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, reconstruction

Two children injured in Kharkiv in serious condition – Terekhov

Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

LATEST

Court on May 9 will consider petition of SBI and PGO for seizure of Ferrexpo PGOK cars in case of illegal subsoil use

Jewish Confederation of Ukraine calls on Rada to recognize Hamas as terrorist organization

Ukraine's CEC: Results of presidential elections in Russia are insignificant

Number of people injured as result of attack on Kharkiv rises to seven - prosecutor's office

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Portugal on security agreement

Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

AD
AD
AD
AD