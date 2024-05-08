Facts

15:28 08.05.2024

Two children injured in Kharkiv in serious condition – Terekhov

Two children injured in Kharkiv in serious condition – Terekhov

Of the three children injured as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv on Wednesday, two are in serious condition, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Two children are in serious condition, now they are going to the hospital in an ambulance," Terekhov said in a video comment distributed by the press service.

He noted that the hit on the stadium occurred when the children were playing football.

As reported, on Wednesday afternoon, the Russian army struck Kharkiv, five people were injured, including three children.

Tags: #attack #kharkiv

