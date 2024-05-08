Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Portugal on security agreement

Ukraine held the next round of negotiations with Portugal on concluding a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"We managed to achieve significant progress based on the results of the next round. We hope that our leaders will sign an agreement in the near future," Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said.

The parties continued to work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule of upcoming events at the highest level with the aim of signing an agreement.