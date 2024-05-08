Facts

20:54 08.05.2024

O. Kuleba: Over 100 delegates from 16 countries to take part in 2nd Intl Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv; over 10 agreements planned to be signed

O. Kuleba: Over 100 delegates from 16 countries to take part in 2nd Intl Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv; over 10 agreements planned to be signed

The Second International Summit of Cities and Regions, which will be held in Kyiv on May 9, will be attended by more than 100 delegates from 16 European countries, as well as the United States; it is planned to sign more than ten agreements, including in the areas of medicine, rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"The Second International Summit of Cities and Regions is being held within the framework of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine... Some 16 European countries, representatives of the United States, more than 100 foreign delegates will be present tomorrow and more than 150 representatives of our territorial communities and regions," Kuleba said in broadcast of the telethon.

According to him, the summit is held with the aim of integrating projects and needs of Ukrainian communities with European communities and their capabilities. "This is communication and exchange of experience," he said, noting that more than 10 agreements are planned to be signed within the framework of the event.

"Today we already see 12 [agreements]. Perhaps tomorrow the number will change, because there are several countries that came precisely with the desire to see with their own eyes what is happening here. Therefore, today and tomorrow will give them more specifics, and we will be able to sign more agreements," the deputy head of the Presidential Office said.

As Kuleba noted, rehabilitation and implementation of projects in this area are a priority for Ukraine.

"Therefore, tomorrow the signing of four agreements in the field of rehabilitation and medicine will take place. There will also be projects that are related to the restoration of our communities. There will also be a declaration that will testify to the support in all aspects from all participants of the summit," he said.

