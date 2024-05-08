Facts

19:50 08.05.2024

Jewish Confederation of Ukraine calls on Rada to recognize Hamas as terrorist organization

1 min read
Jewish Confederation of Ukraine calls on Rada to recognize Hamas as terrorist organization

The Supervisory Council of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine adopted an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada calling on it to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, as was previously done in the United States, the European Union, Great Britain, Australia, Japan, Canada, Jordan and Egypt.

"Ukraine is still not on this list, although the relevant draft resolution was introduced to parliament in October last year, just days after Hamas's attack on Israel," Borys Lozhkin, president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that the adoption of such a resolution will help increase the authority of Ukraine in the civilized world.

"The killing of civilians, including pregnant women, infants, violence, hostage abduction, are classified as terrorism. Ukrainians, who have been reflecting the attack of the terrorist country Russia for more than ten years (recognized by Verkhovna Rada on May 22, 2022), know this better than others. We urge the Verkhovna Rada to consider and adopt a resolution recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization. This is not a declaration, but a statement of fact," Lozhkin said.

Tags: #terrorism #hamas

