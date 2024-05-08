Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the conditional early release of convicted persons for military service under a contract during mobilization or martial law.

A total of 279 deputies voted for relevant bill No. 11079-1 on the mobilization of convicted persons at a plenary session on Wednesday, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Holos faction, said on his Telegram channel.

According to bill No. 11079-1 on amendments to the Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Penal Enforcement Codes and other laws on the introduction of the institution of conditional early release of persons from serving their sentences for their direct participation in the defense of Ukraine, protection of its independence and territorial integrity, persons who are serving their sentences may be released on parole by a court decision in the form of restriction or imprisonment, for military service under a contract.

At the same time, the draft law provides that parole does not apply to persons who have been convicted of committing crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, for committing premeditated murder of two or more persons or combined with rape or sexual violence.

According to the draft law, it is mandatory to provide the court with the written consent of the commander of a military unit to consider the issue of parole of a convicted person.