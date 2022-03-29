Facts

10:28 29.03.2022

Health of citizens out of threat after another missile attack on oil depot in Rivne region - head of Regional Military Administration

1 min read
The chemical and radiation background after another missile attack on an oil depot in Rivne region is normal, nothing threatens the health of citizens, head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Koval said.

"An enemy missile hit the oil depot. Some 52 rescuers and 16 units of equipment are working at the scene of the event, two fire trucks with water are additionally used. The chemical and radiation background is normal... Nothing threatens the health of citizens," he said in his video message.

As reported, on Saturday, the aggressor's rocket hit the oil depot in the city of Dubno, Rivne region. On Monday evening, the Russian invaders again launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Rivne region.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
