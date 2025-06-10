Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

It is necessary to limit the Russian tanker fleet and do everything to lower the price of Russian oil, a price cap of no more than $30 is needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia's ability to continue the war is equal to its ability to sell its oil and bypass financial barriers. That is why it is necessary to limit the Russian tanker fleet, their technological capabilities for production and processing as much as possible, and also to do everything to ensure that the price of Russian oil is lower than they can withstand. Each of the partners knows what price cap is needed - $30, no higher. Such a price level will mean real pressure on Russia – they should be forced to seek peace. They do not understand other motives there," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president said the partners are currently discussing a compromise price.

"Enough of compromises with Russia. Every such compromise is a postponement of peace. We ask for a real reduction in the price of Russian oil, that is, a real bringing the end of the war closer," he said.

He also thanked the European Commission for the announced new sanctions package.

"I am grateful that this 18th package is focused on Russian energy resources and banks. The right direction for pressure. But we still need to fill this package with strong details," the president said.