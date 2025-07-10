Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

A suspicion notice has been served to the director of one of the departments of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), who, according to the investigation, ignored the threat of an emergency on the blue line of the Kyiv metro in December 2023, which caused losses to the capital's budget of over UAH 164 million, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"In December 2023, an emergency occurred between the Demiivska and Lybidska stations, as a result of which the tightness of the tunnel structures was violated, which caused water leakage, sand ingress and flooding. Due to the threat to passenger safety, train traffic on certain sections of the blue line of the metro has been completely stopped," according to the website of Ukraine's National Police.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the official responsible for the control and coordination of the activities of enterprises, according to his duties, was supposed to participate in the consideration of issues related to the emergence of man-made and natural emergencies.

Despite being aware of the threat of an emergency situation that could lead to the destruction of elements of the tunnel structure, he did not take any measures to eliminate it.

"The closure of the capital's metro stations, as well as the organization of duplicate ground transport routes, cost the capital's budget additional costs - over UAH 164 million," the report states.

Investigators informed the official of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused grave consequences). He faces up to five years in prison.

Earlier, in July 2024, suspicion was reported to the head of the track service, tunnel structures and the chief engineer of the Kyiv Metro. In November 2024, suspicion was reported to the former head of the Kyiv Metro for improper performance of official duties due to dishonest attitude towards them, which led to flooding and depressurization of tunnels between metro stations.