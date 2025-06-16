Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:02 16.06.2025

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

4 min read
Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

The Ukrainian Grain Association called on the Verkhovna Rada to reject the "oil amendments" and asked the President of Ukraine, the government and the relevant ministry to make efforts to prevent the introduction of discriminatory duties that violate legislative procedures and contradict agreements with the EU, the association said in the press service.

The Ukrainian Grain Association said that recently, individual market participants and industry associations have been making proposals regarding the possible introduction of export duties or quotas for oilseeds. In particular, the second reading is being prepared for draft law No. 13134 On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on expanding patients' access to medicines subject to procurement by a person authorized to make procurements in the healthcare sector by concluding managed entry agreements dated March 23, 2025, which provides for the introduction of duties on the export of oilseed crops.

"The Ukrainian Grain Association categorically opposes these initiatives, which can deal a devastating blow to the agricultural sector - one of the few sources of stable foreign exchange earnings during the war. In 2023, oilseed crops and their processed products alone provided over $7 billion in export earnings," the appeal reads.

The business association opposed the proposed changes as economically, socially, and reputationally dangerous for the government and its international image.

The Ukrainian Grain Association is convinced that the introduction of duties will lead to discrimination against small and medium-sized producers who are unable to independently export their products and will be forced to sell them on the domestic market at low prices. Experts argue that the more buyers or options for exporting oilseeds, the greater the liquidity of the products and, as a result, demand competition will increase the producer's profits, which will have a positive impact on both the community and state budgets.

In addition, the Ukrainian Grain Association pointed out the risk of reputational losses that will arise due to the violation of already concluded forward contracts, which will cause significant losses not only to Ukrainian producers and exporters, but also to partners in the EU.

"Rapeseed and soybeans are grown in Ukraine under forward export contracts that have already been concluded and cannot be changed. Such export regulation measures cannot be adopted without warning and transitional norms for the implementation of concluded contracts," the business association said.

The Ukrainian Grain Association said that such decisions are a violation of the terms of the Association Agreement with the EU, which directly prohibits the introduction of new permanent export duties. At the same time, the amendments do not contain time limits and actually introduce duties on a permanent basis. This creates a risk of aggravation in negotiations on the renewal of free trade conditions with the EU. In addition, the changes are being adopted at the same time as Ukraine is discussing new terms of the free trade agreement with the EU, and may lead to a breakdown of the negotiations. Accordingly, the private interest of several market operators is given priority over Ukraine's national interest in deepening integration with the EU.

"A possible response from the EU, in particular in the form of import duties on Ukrainian soybean and rapeseed products, is already being discussed by European industry associations," the association said.

The Grain Association said the dubious legislative procedure, in particular the hasty introduction of amendments to a non-core draft law, the lack of a transparent discussion and ignoring the position of the business community, will undermine trust in the Verkhovna Rada and raise suspicions about the personal interests of individual parliamentarians.

The proposed measures not only do not achieve the stated goals, but also distort competition, suppress small producers and reduce the total volume of foreign exchange earnings, the industry association warned.

The Grain Association called on the parliament to reject the amendments on export restrictions as such, which violate the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada and threaten the economic security of the state; the government of Ukraine - to initiate an open dialogue with business before making decisions in the field of foreign trade.

The association is convinced: the government and parliament should officially confirm their intentions not to introduce restrictions on the export of oilseeds, by excluding the relevant amendment from the draft law.

"A positive message for the market will protect its participants from any speculation on this topic," the association said, asking to initiate an open dialogue with business before making any decisions in the field of foreign trade, as well as to develop a balanced strategy for the development of both domestic processing and the export potential of Ukraine.

Tags: #amendments #strategy #oil

MORE ABOUT

20:11 10.06.2025
Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

20:36 17.03.2025
Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

Discussion of draft plan for implementation of City Development Strategy until 2027 started in Kyiv

12:24 12.03.2025
Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

19:15 11.03.2025
Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

15:43 24.01.2025
Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

20:41 23.01.2025
Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

18:53 23.01.2025
Trump asks Saudi Arabia, OPEC bring down cost of oil which could put immediate end to war in Ukraine

Trump asks Saudi Arabia, OPEC bring down cost of oil which could put immediate end to war in Ukraine

20:51 13.01.2025
Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

12:00 11.01.2025
Poroshenko welcomes U.S. energy sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko welcomes U.S. energy sanctions against Russia

18:41 09.01.2025
Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security Apply Pressure on Enterprises in Odesa Port – Lawyers and Company Directors

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security Apply Pressure on Enterprises in Odesa Port – Lawyers and Company Directors

HOT NEWS

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

LATEST

Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

Ukraine is first in Europe to adopt national standard for eco-industrial parks – ministry

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

Ukraine interested in involving Polish business in recovery projects – Svyrydenko

Cost of demining 1 ha of farmland stands at UAH 62,000 – MP Yuzhanina

Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

AMCU allows founders of Foxtrot to acquire two SPPs with capacity of over 33 MW in Zhytomyr region

DIM launches long-term installment plan in hryvnias at 10% interest for homebuyers

AD
AD