Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

Russia has resumed oil exports to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline after removing the consequences of a UAV attack, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto said.

"The Russian system operator has eliminated the damage caused by the attack by a Ukrainian drone, and oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have resumed," he said on his personal account page on one of the social networks.

Earlier, the Hungarian minister said supplies of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended on March 11. According to him, this happened due to damage to the measuring station after the drone strike.