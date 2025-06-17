Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:02 17.06.2025

Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

2 min read
Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

Ukrainian soybean and rapeseed processing plants are underutilized by 35%, if they are used, the state will receive an additional UAH 7.3 billion in revenues to the state budget in order to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an additional $238 million will ensure the construction of dozens of factories and the creation of thousands of new jobs, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky.

"Stimulating the processing industry is a strategic goal of the state economic policy. The result of introducing an export duty on soybeans and rapeseed will be to encourage large traders not to export raw materials, but to build factories for their processing in Ukraine. Previously, similar steps were taken in the sunflower and roundwood markets, and as a result, Ukraine received very powerful industrial investments in these industries," he explained on Facebook the need to introduce a 10% duty on soybean and rapeseed exports.

According to him, this initiative is a continuation of a consistent economic policy. Ukrainian farmers have already faced the inability to export their crops due to the blockade of ports and the land border. Therefore, it is important to create conditions where it will be possible to send crops for processing in your own or neighboring community, and not to take risks due to an unpredictable situation with blockades at the border.

The MP emphasized that introducing a 10% duty on the export of raw materials will increase the export of processed products. Specifically, it will increase the export of rapeseed oil fourfold, the export of rapeseed meal more than threefold, the export of soybean oil by 50%, and the export of soybean meal nearly twofold.

He drew attention to the fact that in 2024, the soybean harvest in Ukraine amounted to 6.6 million tonnes, of which 54.5% was exported for processing abroad, and the rapeseed harvest - 3.7 million tonnes, of which 86.4% was exported abroad.

Tags: #state_budget #duty #oil

MORE ABOUT

16:32 17.06.2025
European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

21:02 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

20:11 10.06.2025
Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

20:52 11.04.2025
Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

12:24 12.03.2025
Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

19:15 11.03.2025
Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

15:43 24.01.2025
Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

20:41 23.01.2025
Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

18:53 23.01.2025
Trump asks Saudi Arabia, OPEC bring down cost of oil which could put immediate end to war in Ukraine

Trump asks Saudi Arabia, OPEC bring down cost of oil which could put immediate end to war in Ukraine

20:51 13.01.2025
Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

HOT NEWS

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

LATEST

Businesses of SCM Group's investment company Umgi boost revenue by 50% in 2024

Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

Ukraine is first in Europe to adopt national standard for eco-industrial parks – ministry

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

Ukraine interested in involving Polish business in recovery projects – Svyrydenko

Cost of demining 1 ha of farmland stands at UAH 62,000 – MP Yuzhanina

Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

AMCU allows founders of Foxtrot to acquire two SPPs with capacity of over 33 MW in Zhytomyr region

AD
AD