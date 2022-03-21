Facts

12:15 21.03.2022

Enemy continues to conduct armed aggression against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The aggressor continues to conduct large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy continues to conduct large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The tasks of the invaders to defeat the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, encircle Kyiv and establish control over the left-bank part of Ukraine have not been completed. Partially, the enemy managed to achieve the goal in the Donetsk operational area and keep the land corridor in the southern part of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions," the message posted on Facebook said.

In the Volyn direction, there is a high probability of provocations by the Russia's special services at Belarusian facilities in order to draw the republic's armed forces into the war against Ukraine.

In the Polissia direction, the enemy did not carry out active offensive operations, but consolidated on the captured lines and was preparing for an attack on Kyiv.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues to regroup and concentrate forces and means to resume offensive operations. But it cannot organize good logistics support for units and equipment for occupied positions.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed, 12 tanks, nine fighting vehicles, three vehicles, about 170 manpower were destroyed. Air defense units shot down one enemy Su-34 and one invader helicopter.

The enemy continues to deliver air strikes on Mariupol's civilian infrastructure, in particular, the Azovstal metallurgical plant. And it also conducts assault operations in the western and eastern suburbs of the city, in the direction of the central part.

In the Pivdennobuzhsky direction, the aggressor is demoralized, frequent cases of abandoning defensive positions, weapons and equipment are recorded.

Tags: #ukraine #report #afu
Interfax-Ukraine
