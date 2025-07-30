Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:57 30.07.2025

AFU General Staff: 121 clashes recorded on entire frontline as of 16:00, most intense fighting in Pokrovsk axis

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Some 121 battles took place on the entire frontline since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, the most intense fighting is in Pokrovsk axis, where 30 enemy attacks were recorded, 25 of which have already been repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks, and four more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said in Telegram on Wednesday.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Kamianka in South-Slobozhansk axis.

In Kupiansk axis, the aggressor carried out four assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupiansk.

Border settlements suffered from shelling from the Russian territory, in particular: Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Hudove, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Bobylivka, Hirky, Stepok, Turia of Sumy region.

In Lyman axis, the invading army attacked ten times near the settlements of Novy Myr, Ridkodub, Yampolivka towards Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil. In Siversk axis – the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, the occupiers tried to advance near Serebrianka and Fedorivka.

In Kramatorsk axis on Wednesday, the occupiers made five attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove and towards Bondarne. One clash is ongoing. In Toretsk (near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Scherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove), the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped ten enemy attacks, another battle is ongoing.

"In Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 25 attacks," the General Staff said.

In Novopavlivka axis, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements: Tolstoy, Myrne, Makiivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, as well as in the direction of Komyshuvakha and Temyrivka. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In Huliaipole axis, the Russian Army once tried to advance near Malynivka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

The aggressor attacked once inOrikhiv axis – the occupiers tried to advance near the settlement of Plavni. In Dnipro axis, the enemy carried out three attacks, but they were unsuccessful.

According to the General Staff, the situation on other front directions has not changed significantly.

According to the OSINT project DeepState, Russian forces are advancing on the territory of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, as well as on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Razine (a village in Hrodivka settlement community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Temyrivka (a village in Huliaipole urban community of Polohiv district of Zaporizhia region), Maliivka (a village in Synelnyk district of Dnipropetrovsk region), Oleksandrohrad (a village in Komarsky rural community of Volnovakha district of Donetsk region) and Yablunivka (a village in Illinivka rural community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," DeepState said in Telegram on Wednesday.

