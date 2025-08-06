Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 06.08.2025

Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

2 min read
Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

The Kursk operation, which began on August 6 last year, for the first time transferred a full-scale war to enemy territory, where the Ukrainian military controlled up to 1,300 square kilometers, demoralizing the Russian personnel, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"August 6 is a significant date in the military history of our state. On this day in 2024, the Kursk offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine began, which for the first time transferred a full-scale war to the territory of the aggressor country," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Syrsky, this was a "resolute and bold step" in response to the enemy's preparation of a new offensive campaign.

"We did not expect a blow - we inflicted it ourselves. We proved by deed that Ukraine is capable not only of defending itself, but also of acting in advance and effectively attacking," he writes.

According to the commander-in-chief, after careful planning of the operation, Ukrainian units were able to break through the enemy's defenses, go deep into the enemy's rear and disrupt his logistics. At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1,300 square kilometers of the Kursk region.

"We demoralized the Russian personnel and forced them to transfer significant reserves to the Kursk region, easing the pressure on other areas of the front," he stressed.

Syrsky noted that at that time the Defense Forces did not allow the enemy to implement their offensive plans and formed a buffer zone, thanks to which Sumy and Kharkiv remain on free Ukrainian land.

Tags: #kursk_operation #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

14:58 29.07.2025
Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

12:53 26.07.2025
Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

Zelenskyy: We managed to thwart enemy's plans for Sumy region, Ukrainian military continue to operate on Russian territory

10:36 23.07.2025
Syrsky asks US for more air defense systems, missiles

Syrsky asks US for more air defense systems, missiles

16:49 21.07.2025
Syrsky at Ramstein: We still have critical shortage of air defense systems, missiles, long-range weapons and artillery shells

Syrsky at Ramstein: We still have critical shortage of air defense systems, missiles, long-range weapons and artillery shells

17:43 18.07.2025
Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

11:43 18.07.2025
Syrsky discusses operational situation at front with Chief of British Defence Staff Radakin

Syrsky discusses operational situation at front with Chief of British Defence Staff Radakin

20:44 16.07.2025
Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

14:26 08.07.2025
Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

12:24 14.06.2025
Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

18:12 03.06.2025
Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

HOT NEWS

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

LATEST

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

New duties to hit countries still buying cheap Russian energy - Yermak

Air defenses neutralize 36 out of 45 enemy drones

Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk under continued assault, damage confirmed – official

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD