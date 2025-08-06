Interfax-Ukraine
09:34 06.08.2025

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

On the night of Wednesday, August 6, the invaders attacked the Izmail district (Odesa region) with strike drones, damaging the gas infrastructure, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to the gas infrastructure," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Kiper said a fire broke out at the site, which was extinguished by firefighters at 07:25. Work is currently underway to release gas from the system.

"The fire destroyed production equipment. Due to damage to the main gas pipeline, 2,500 subscribers were temporarily disconnected," Kiper wrote.

Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing. All authorized services are working at the site.

Law enforcement officers are recording traces of another crime by Russians against civilians.

