Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, expects that the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) will be appointed on Wednesday, August 6.

"Today, the Prime Minister will finally appoint the BES director, who was selected in a transparent competition. Despite the misunderstandings of recent months, common sense has won, and BES will receive its first politically independent head," he wrote on on Telegram on Wednesday.

However, the head of the committee refrained from assessing the BES reform, despite the fact that he is the author of the law on BES and rebooting the body.

Hetmantsev stressed that it is definitely too early to celebrate, because it is clear that the structure is still in the process of becoming an independent and effective body, which the corrupt system will resist.

"We wish the newly appointed head courage, patience and will. He will definitely need them. He can always count on the help of the Committee," he added.