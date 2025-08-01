Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:30 01.08.2025

Ukrtelecom boosts revenue by 7.4% in H1 2025, reduces EBITDA by 12.9%

Ukrtelecom boosts revenue by 7.4% in H1 2025, reduces EBITDA by 12.9%

Ukrtelecom, the largest fixed-line operator in Ukraine, according to the results of January-June 2025, received total revenue of almost UAH 2.47 billion, which is approximately 7.4% higher than the figure for the same period in 2024 (almost 2.3 billion UAH), the company reported on Friday.

According to its release, EBITDA profit amounted to more than UAH 540 million in the first six months of this year compared to about UAH 620 million in the first six months of last year, i.e. decreased by approximately 12.9%, and the EBITDA margin decreased to 22.1% from 27%.

It is noted that in January-June of this year, over UAH 785 million of taxes and fees were paid to budgets of all levels, compared to over UAH 660 million for the same period last year.

According to the release, in the first half of this year, Ukrtelecom increased its revenues from optical Internet services by 10.5%.

This was achieved due to an increase in the number of new optical subscriber connections in the mass B2C segment by 17.6%, and in the business segment (large enterprises and SMEs) by 10%.

It is also indicated that since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 kilometers of fiber-optic lines, and more than 60 medical and almost 100 educational institutions were additionally connected to the optical Internet, while in the first half of 2024 these figures were about 50 and over 70, respectively. As of the end of the first half of 2025, the company's optical network covers more than 1,350 medical and over 1,800 educational institutions.

According to the company, the loyalty level of new optical subscribers of Ukrtelecom (net promoter score) for January-June was 67%.

In addition, Ukrtelecom emphasized that revenues from commercial leases in the first half of 2025 exceeded UAH 260 million, which is 23.8% more compared to the first half of 2024.

Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz also noted among the achievements of the first half of the year the company's entry into the Connect Europe association, which unites leaders of the telecom industry in Europe.

