Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhia region on Wednesday morning, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including four children, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Updated information: two people killed, ten injured, including four children. In the morning, Russians struck Zaporizhia district," he said on Telegram.

At least nine buildings were also damaged.

Emergency services are working.

Fedorov later said five people in serious and moderate condition had been taken to hospital.