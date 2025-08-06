Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 06.08.2025

We don't quite accept that this war will last for a long time - Vereschuk

1 min read
We don't quite accept that this war will last for a long time - Vereschuk

Russia's war against Ukraine will not end soon, said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk.

"We still do not fully accept that this war is long-term. We still behave as if it should end soon: someone will come and end it, or something will happen that will cause the war to take over and end. We think about post-war or non-war political and economic matters. Although no one and nothing really indicates that the war is about to end," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her, such denial of reality is dangerous.

"Such a shift in focus from war to 'non-war' demobilizes society and the state, which reduces our chances of winning a protracted war of endurance. But if we look reality squarely in the eye and tune in to a long war, it will end faster and more beneficial for us," Vereshchuk noted.

The politician emphasized that it is about how much and how long we can focus the nation's resources on the war. "This is a case where endurance means victory," she concluded.

Tags: #vereshchuk #war

