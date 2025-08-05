Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Denmark joins Sweden and Norway in supporting a new NATO initiative to provide Ukraine with much-needed American weapons, the Danish Ministry of Defense has announced.

According to the government's website, Denmark, together with Sweden and Norway, supports a new NATO initiative to finance the supply of much-needed weapons, including the Patriot air defense system, from the United States to Ukraine. The government has decided to initially support the initiative with DKK 580 million (about $90 million).

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen believes that the new NATO-led initiative for American weapons for Ukraine will be an important element in Ukraine's defense fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Denmark has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and we will continue to do so. Together with the Swedish and Norwegian governments, the Danish government fully supports the American initiative. It is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend itself that we continue to ensure transatlantic cooperation in support of Ukraine," he said.

As a first step, Denmark has decided, together with Norway and Sweden, to contribute approximately DKK 580 million to finance the first arms packages under the new initiative. The total value of the package is approximately USD 500 million.

"Speed is crucial. That is why we will provide our contribution immediately. If the Ukrainians later indicate a need for additional funding, we are also ready to consider this issue," the Minister of Defense said.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that "through Denmark's financing of the arms package, together with Norway and Sweden, we are providing Ukraine with much-needed weapons systems and once again emphasizing that the Scandinavian countries are close and reliable allies in NATO."

"At the same time, we are helping to preserve and strengthen the transatlantic cooperation that is central to our common defense," he added.

Denmark’s initial contribution of approximately DKK 580 million to the first arms packages under a new initiative called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) will be implemented through the implementation of the Fund for Ukraine.

The contributions from Denmark, Norway and Sweden will finance a US arms package worth approximately USD 500 million. The initial Danish contribution is expected to be used for US air defense and artillery. The details of the acquisition of the requested US equipment will be clarified in close coordination with NATO, the US and other allies.