Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:30 05.08.2025

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

2 min read
Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Denmark joins Sweden and Norway in supporting a new NATO initiative to provide Ukraine with much-needed American weapons, the Danish Ministry of Defense has announced.

According to the government's website, Denmark, together with Sweden and Norway, supports a new NATO initiative to finance the supply of much-needed weapons, including the Patriot air defense system, from the United States to Ukraine. The government has decided to initially support the initiative with DKK 580 million (about $90 million).

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen believes that the new NATO-led initiative for American weapons for Ukraine will be an important element in Ukraine's defense fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Denmark has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and we will continue to do so. Together with the Swedish and Norwegian governments, the Danish government fully supports the American initiative. It is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend itself that we continue to ensure transatlantic cooperation in support of Ukraine," he said.

As a first step, Denmark has decided, together with Norway and Sweden, to contribute approximately DKK 580 million to finance the first arms packages under the new initiative. The total value of the package is approximately USD 500 million.

"Speed is crucial. That is why we will provide our contribution immediately. If the Ukrainians later indicate a need for additional funding, we are also ready to consider this issue," the Minister of Defense said.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that "through Denmark's financing of the arms package, together with Norway and Sweden, we are providing Ukraine with much-needed weapons systems and once again emphasizing that the Scandinavian countries are close and reliable allies in NATO."

"At the same time, we are helping to preserve and strengthen the transatlantic cooperation that is central to our common defense," he added.

Denmark’s initial contribution of approximately DKK 580 million to the first arms packages under a new initiative called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) will be implemented through the implementation of the Fund for Ukraine.

The contributions from Denmark, Norway and Sweden will finance a US arms package worth approximately USD 500 million. The initial Danish contribution is expected to be used for US air defense and artillery. The details of the acquisition of the requested US equipment will be clarified in close coordination with NATO, the US and other allies.

Tags: #ukraine #denmark

MORE ABOUT

20:40 04.08.2025
Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

21:12 31.07.2025
Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

20:41 28.07.2025
Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

13:53 25.07.2025
Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

11:47 23.07.2025
Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

12:36 19.07.2025
Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

14:20 18.07.2025
Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

20:17 17.07.2025
Merz on supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: It’s not matter of hours, but of days and weeks

Merz on supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: It’s not matter of hours, but of days and weeks

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

20:50 16.07.2025
Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

LATEST

Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

AD
AD