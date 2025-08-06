Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

Russian occupiers have attacked a recreation center in the Zaporizhia region with high-explosive aerial bombs, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The Russians have launched at least four strikes on a recreation center in the Zaporizhia region. They previously attacked with FABs (aerial guided bombs)," Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He had earlier reported that the occupiers had shelled various locations in the Zaporizhia region on Wednesday morning, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including four children. At least nine buildings were also damaged. Fedorov later reported that five people in serious and moderate condition had been taken to hospital.