20:47 05.08.2025

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the launch of the U.S.-Ukrainian Investment Fund in a phone conversation, the first meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for September.

"We are working on expanding its mandate so that the fund can also invest in the defense sector. The first meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for September. The task is to launch the first three projects within 18 months," Svyrydenko said in Telegram on Tuesday.

In addition, the prime minister noted that the parties are strengthening cooperation in the defense and investment sectors. "A lot of attention was paid to the potential defense agreement announced by President Zelenskyy – regarding the production and sale of Ukrainian drones, as well as the possible purchase of the U.S. weapons," she said.

They also raised the issue of increasing sanctions pressure and cooperation with international financial organizations. They agreed to continue the dialogue at the working level, Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko thanked the United States for its consistent support for Ukraine and the common desire for a just and sustainable peace.

