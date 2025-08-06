Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The United States has agreed to sell security assistance to Ukraine worth more than $200 million as part of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed.

"The first package is equipment, repair and technical support for M777 howitzers worth $104 million. It provides for repair services and long-term maintenance of this weapon. The second package, worth $99.5 million, covers cargo transportation and consolidation services, as well as other logistics services to support security assistance programs," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He noted that the financing of these security assistance packages for Ukraine under the Foreign Military Sales program will be fully provided by partner countries, and that this will be an important contribution "to saving lives and lasting peace in Europe."

Earlier, media reported that the United States had approved military assistance to Ukraine worth $203.5 million, which will go towards the repair of certain equipment and the transportation of equipment. The Pentagon clarified that BAE Systems will be the prime contractor for the supply of equipment, repair and support of the howitzers. The contractor for the transportation and consolidation of cargo will be selected from among the approved suppliers.