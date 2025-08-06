Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 06.08.2025

Air defenses neutralize 36 out of 45 enemy drones

Air defenses neutralize 36 out of 45 enemy drones
Photo: National Guard

Аir defense shot down and suppressed 36 out of 45 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitators of various types that the Russian occupiers launched over Ukraine on Wednesday night.

"Some 9 UAVs were hit at three locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location," the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On Tuesday night, the Air Force neutralized 29 out of 46 enemy drones, on Monday night – 161 out of 162, on Sunday night, August 3 – 61 out of 83.

Tags: #air_defenses #shot_down

