Facts

11:50 21.03.2022

New sanctions against Russia to be already next week – Ukrainian FM

2 min read
New sanctions against Russia to be already next week – Ukrainian FM

New sanctions against the Russian Federation will be already next week in connection with the unleashed war in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are working without any pauses and breaks at the international level. I spent these two days on the phone with colleagues from different countries: we are traditionally talking about supporting the defense capability of our state, about sanctions. Because we cannot stop now – we need new sanctions. And they will be coming soon – next week. Now we want to push through those points that, in Ukraine's opinion, are important," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in his video message.

He also drew attention to a separate line of work of the ministry these days, consisting in "pushing out" those international companies from Russia that "have not yet understood that they need to leave."

"These are not only some product companies like Nestle, or Danone, or Unilever, but also point companies, without which Russia will not be able to make its missiles so that they fly and hit the target. And we work across the spectrum of these companies, with all of them. Some are offended by us that we put pressure on them, but this is not the time to be offended – it's time to make a choice: are you on the side of good or on the side of evil," Kuleba said.

 

Tags: #russia #ukraine #sanctions #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 21.03.2022
EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln

EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln

14:03 21.03.2022
Russia starts to involve in hostilities personnel of support units - General Staff

Russia starts to involve in hostilities personnel of support units - General Staff

13:30 21.03.2022
Russian occupiers kidnap four journalists in Melitopol – Union of Journalists

Russian occupiers kidnap four journalists in Melitopol – Union of Journalists

13:22 21.03.2022
Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

13:20 21.03.2022
AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

13:13 21.03.2022
Not enough progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks for Putin-Zelensky meeting thus far – Peskov

Not enough progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks for Putin-Zelensky meeting thus far – Peskov

13:05 21.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

12:57 21.03.2022
European Commission soon to provide opinion on possibility of Ukraine's membership in EU – EU Commissioner

European Commission soon to provide opinion on possibility of Ukraine's membership in EU – EU Commissioner

12:40 21.03.2022
Over 3 mln Ukrainians leave for European countries, 11-12 mln people become IDPs – Podoliak

Over 3 mln Ukrainians leave for European countries, 11-12 mln people become IDPs – Podoliak

12:39 21.03.2022
Borrell says EU foreign ministers to discuss expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in energy sector

Borrell says EU foreign ministers to discuss expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in energy sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU to increase military aid for Ukraine to EUR 1 bln

SBU: Russian military command tries to hide real losses, offsets them by conscripting from ORDLO

Russian occupiers kidnap four journalists in Melitopol – Union of Journalists

Nearly 3.5 mln refugees flee Ukraine in 25 days of war – UN

Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

LATEST

SBU: Russian military command tries to hide real losses, offsets them by conscripting from ORDLO

Rada chairman calls on participants of Kalinowski Forum to create parliamentary and govt coalitions to protect Ukraine

Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Nearly 3.5 mln refugees flee Ukraine in 25 days of war – UN

Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

Enemy continues to conduct armed aggression against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Extended curfew for Kyiv, Kyiv region announced, starting 20:00 on Mon, ending 07:00 on Wed

Korniyenko initiates appeal to OSCE not to send Russia's reps as observers

China to provide Ukraine with extra CNY 10 mln in aid – media

Zelensky calls on Germany 'not to be sponsor of Russian military machine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD