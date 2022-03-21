New sanctions against Russia to be already next week – Ukrainian FM

New sanctions against the Russian Federation will be already next week in connection with the unleashed war in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are working without any pauses and breaks at the international level. I spent these two days on the phone with colleagues from different countries: we are traditionally talking about supporting the defense capability of our state, about sanctions. Because we cannot stop now – we need new sanctions. And they will be coming soon – next week. Now we want to push through those points that, in Ukraine's opinion, are important," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in his video message.

He also drew attention to a separate line of work of the ministry these days, consisting in "pushing out" those international companies from Russia that "have not yet understood that they need to leave."

"These are not only some product companies like Nestle, or Danone, or Unilever, but also point companies, without which Russia will not be able to make its missiles so that they fly and hit the target. And we work across the spectrum of these companies, with all of them. Some are offended by us that we put pressure on them, but this is not the time to be offended – it's time to make a choice: are you on the side of good or on the side of evil," Kuleba said.