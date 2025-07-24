Cabinet appoints Sobolev as head of Interdepartmental Working Group on Sanctions Policy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture as the head of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy.

According to Resolution 907 of July 23, the government established that now the head of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy will be the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, this position is currently held by Oleksiy Sobolev.

Previously, the head of this working group by position was First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who was recently appointed Prime Minister.