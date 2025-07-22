Zelenskyy announces significant intensification of work on sanctions against Russia

Ukraine is preparing to significantly intensify work on sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, new sanctions are being prepared and their synchronization with the sanction restrictions of partners, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We are also preparing a significant intensification of work on sanctions against Russia over this war. These are both new sanctions by us and our partners, as well as synchronizing sanctions,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Monday.

He stressed that the Russian Federation uses every sanction loophole to finance the war, so it is necessary to synchronize all Ukrainian and partner sanctions as much as possible.

“The workload is significant, but sanctions have proven effective. We see in the “negatives” in the Russian economy, their budget problems, production issues – sanctions really work. There must be more of this to drain Russia’s economic potential,” the President summed up.