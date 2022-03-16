Facts

14:50 16.03.2022

Russian occupiers do not pay compensation for killed mobilized from so-called 'DPR,' 'LPR' – intelligence

2 min read

The Russian invaders do not pay compensation for the killed men mobilized from the so-called "LPR," "DPR" and burn the bodies of Russians, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"They tell relatives that no payments for the death of those mobilized from the "LPR" and "DPR" are provided even if they have a Russian passport," the Main Directorate of Intelligence said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to the intelligence agency, the relatives of the officially dead Russians are promised to be paid 12 million rubles.

"In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, a point for issuing the bodies of the dead "mobilized" residents of the occupied territories was opened in the Kopeyka store. The so-called "police" of the Russian occupation army are engaged in the issuance of bodies. At the same time, only a death certificate and permission for burial are given to the relatives of the victims. There are no documents on where, how and under what circumstances they died," the intelligence agency said.

According to the intelligence agency, to hide the real number of dead, the invaders use the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant to burn the corpses of local "recruits" and volunteers who arrived from Russia. The exact number of those burned is unknown.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence also said that in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, forced recruitment to the First Army Corps of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues.

"The vast majority of recruits are sent to the hottest spots without proper training. They are mainly used on the front line for clearing obstacles and digging trenches. There is an extremely low level of content and a shortage of food. Losses among recruits reach 70-80%," the intelligence agency said.

Tags: #victims #dpr #lpr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:53 16.03.2022
In Khmelnytsky region, minibus with IDPs get into accident: 7 people die, 9 injured

In Khmelnytsky region, minibus with IDPs get into accident: 7 people die, 9 injured

12:05 16.03.2022
Russian occupiers kill four residents of Donetsk region - head of regional administration

Russian occupiers kill four residents of Donetsk region - head of regional administration

09:36 16.03.2022
One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

20:00 15.03.2022
Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

19:46 15.03.2022
Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

14:31 15.03.2022
According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

14:11 15.03.2022
At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

12:53 15.03.2022
Two people killed after shelling in 16-storey building in Kyiv – Emergency Service

Two people killed after shelling in 16-storey building in Kyiv – Emergency Service

11:28 15.03.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

11:07 15.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 636 civilians, 1,125 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 636 civilians, 1,125 wounded – UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

Russia expelled from Council of Europe

ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

LATEST

Almost 4,400 people arrive from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on Wed - Mariupol City Council

We propose to impose sanctions against all Russian officials who remain in office - Zelensky, speaking at U.S. congress

Japan sends military aid to Ukraine

Zelensky proposes to create new intl association of states U24 – United for Peace

Zelensky to congressmen: we need air defense systems, aircraft

ZELENSKY PROPOSES TO CREATE NEW INTL ASSOCIATION OF STATES U24 – UNITED FOR PEACE

Kuleba, Canadian FM discuss ways to strengthen practical support to Ukraine

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

WE SUGGEST IMPOSING SANCTIONS AGAINST ALL RUSSIAN OFFICIALS WHO REMAIN IN POSITION - ZELENSKY, SPEAKING AT U.S. CONGRESS

Russia conducting brutal attack on our values - Zelensky, speaking in U.S. Congress

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD