Russian occupiers do not pay compensation for killed mobilized from so-called 'DPR,' 'LPR' – intelligence

The Russian invaders do not pay compensation for the killed men mobilized from the so-called "LPR," "DPR" and burn the bodies of Russians, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"They tell relatives that no payments for the death of those mobilized from the "LPR" and "DPR" are provided even if they have a Russian passport," the Main Directorate of Intelligence said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to the intelligence agency, the relatives of the officially dead Russians are promised to be paid 12 million rubles.

"In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, a point for issuing the bodies of the dead "mobilized" residents of the occupied territories was opened in the Kopeyka store. The so-called "police" of the Russian occupation army are engaged in the issuance of bodies. At the same time, only a death certificate and permission for burial are given to the relatives of the victims. There are no documents on where, how and under what circumstances they died," the intelligence agency said.

According to the intelligence agency, to hide the real number of dead, the invaders use the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant to burn the corpses of local "recruits" and volunteers who arrived from Russia. The exact number of those burned is unknown.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence also said that in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, forced recruitment to the First Army Corps of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues.

"The vast majority of recruits are sent to the hottest spots without proper training. They are mainly used on the front line for clearing obstacles and digging trenches. There is an extremely low level of content and a shortage of food. Losses among recruits reach 70-80%," the intelligence agency said.