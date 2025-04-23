Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on a bus carrying workers of a company in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, has risen to 54, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"According to updated data, 54 people were injured in Marhanets. Thirty-one patients are still in hospital. The rest are outpatients," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that 51 people were injured. Nine people died: seven women and two men. The city declared a three-day mourning for the victims.