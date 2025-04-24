Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 24.04.2025

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

As a result of the Russian night strike on Kyiv, 77 people were injured in the capital, said the city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. The rubble is being removed in two houses in Sviatoshynsky district. The death of eight people has been confirmed. Seventy-seven people have sought medical help. Thirty-one victims are in hospitals," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, 12 buildings were damaged in the capital as a result of the night attack.

"The city is providing assistance to residents of damaged residential buildings. A support center for victims has been set up in Sviatoshynsky district," the mayor added.

Earlier, 70 victims were known, and nine deaths were reported.

Tags: #kyiv #victims

