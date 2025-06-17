As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Photo: https://t.me/Klymenko_MVS/

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, the death of 13 people as a result of a night attack by the enemy has been confirmed, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has said.

"In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, continue to document the consequences of the war crime committed by the Russian Federation. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to available information, people may still be under the rubble. As of 18:40, the death of 13 people as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv has been confirmed," the PGO said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.