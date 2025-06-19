Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 19.06.2025

UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Friday on Russian strikes in Ukraine

1 min read
The UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Friday evening, June 20, in response to Russia's latest wave of terror and brutal attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“I thank the Guyanese Presidency and other partners for supporting Ukraine's request. We expect UNSC members to take a principled stance against Russian strikes that resulted in multiple civilian casualties. We require clear signals about the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine, including additional air defense capabilities,” he said on X.

Sybiha stressed that 100 days have passed since Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, which could pave the way for a real peace process.

“Regrettably, Moscow continues to reject it and escalates terror against civilians. Only pressure can force Russia to choose peace over war,” he stressed.

Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a serious threat to global stability, the minister noted.

He stressed that the security of Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region are directly linked as the regimes in Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang work together to undermine international peace and security.

“We must remain united and work together to counter these threats,” Sybiha urged.

 

