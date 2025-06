On Wednesday, rescuers freed two bodies, presumably women, from the rubble of a building in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, which was destroyed in an enemy attack on June 7.

"Thus, as of now, the number of people killed as a result of the large-scale combined Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 has already increased to five people," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.