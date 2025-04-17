Already 33 victims reported in Dnipro, six of them children

The number of victims as a result of a drone attack on the city of Dnipro on Wednesday evening has increased to 33, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"In Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 33. Among them are six children," Lysak said in Telegram.

He did not report any casualties.

According to him, during Thursday, the Russians struck three districts of the region: Nikopol, where two people died, Sloviansk community of Synelnyk district and Hrushivsky community of Kryvy Rih district – there were no victims there.

"It was loud in Nikopol itself, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. In the local settlements, infrastructure, an enterprise, a cafe and a shop were damaged. Eight households, outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged," Lysak said.

As reported, the Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on Dnipro late on Wednesday evening. Earlier, three people were reported dead and 30 wounded, including five children.

On Thursday, the enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, killing two men and injuring five.