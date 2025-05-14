Interfax-Ukraine
21:07 14.05.2025

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

The number of people killed as a result of the missile strike by Russian occupiers on the territory of Sumy community during the day has increased to three, reported head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"As a result of Russian shelling of an industrial facility in Sumy community, three people were killed. One of the men died on the spot. Another - in critical condition - did not make it to the hospital. The third victim died in a medical facility," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

