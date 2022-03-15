Facts

14:18 15.03.2022

Denisova: Russian invaders injure at least 35 journalists in Ukraine

2 min read

Russian soldiers are fighting against the objective coverage of their war crimes in Ukraine, according to Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova, who said at least 35 journalists have already been injured.

According to her, three journalists are already dead. Among them are Ukrainian war correspondent Viktor Dudar (killed during the fighting near Mykolaiv), operator of the Ukrainian Pryamiy TV channel Yevhen Sakun (killed during rocket attacks in Kyiv) and American documentary journalist Brent Renaud (killed at a checkpoint in Irpin, Kyiv region).

Many journalists were injured from targeted enemy shelling. In particular, the armored car marked "press" of the Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet was fired upon by the Russian military while moving towards Mykolaiv, injuring the journalist.

Two journalists from the Czech edition of Voxpot, Maida Slamova and Wojciech Bogach, also came under fire from Russian troops. Two Danish correspondents for Ekstra-Bladet, Stefan Weichert (journalist) and Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen (photographer-reporter) were shot.

Russian troops attacked the British television group Sky News. The outlet's chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his four colleagues were ambushed while returning to Kyiv. The bullet hit Ramsay in the back, the cameraman Richie Mockler was saved by a bulletproof vest, which was shot twice.

Denisova said television infrastructure facilities were also under aimed fire. The enemy tried to destroy the Kyiv, Lutsk, Rivne TV towers, seized the TV towers and television studios in the temporarily occupied cities.

"Killings and shootings of journalists are a flagrant violation of The Hague Conventions and Declarations, the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Victims of War and its Additional Protocols, as well as the Convention on the Laws and Customs of War on Land, which establishes guarantees of safety for journalists. I call on international human rights organizations to take all possible measures to increasing pressure on the Russian Federation to stop the military aggression against Ukraine," Denisova said.

Tags: #russia #journalists
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 15.03.2022
Russian troops lose over 13,500 people, 81 planes, 95 helicopters since start of war – General Staff

Russian troops lose over 13,500 people, 81 planes, 95 helicopters since start of war – General Staff

15:33 15.03.2022
Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

15:11 15.03.2022
Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

14:11 15.03.2022
At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

12:52 15.03.2022
Turkey in contact with Russia and Ukraine on issue of ceasefire - Foreign Minister

Turkey in contact with Russia and Ukraine on issue of ceasefire - Foreign Minister

12:47 15.03.2022
FMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia

FMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia

12:18 15.03.2022
Kuleba: Israeli FM assures Israeli side not to help Russia to bypass sanctions

Kuleba: Israeli FM assures Israeli side not to help Russia to bypass sanctions

09:50 15.03.2022
UN Court in The Hague to announce decision on provisional measures requested by Ukraine in case against Russia on March 16

UN Court in The Hague to announce decision on provisional measures requested by Ukraine in case against Russia on March 16

09:00 15.03.2022
Zelensky says Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia works well, talks to continue on March 15

Zelensky says Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia works well, talks to continue on March 15

20:40 14.03.2022
Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia offers its production facilities in central, western Ukraine for relocation of production from east of country

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Conscripts to be involved in defense only in case of hostilities on previously peaceful territory - AFU

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

SBU detains 60 collaborators, 20 sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions of Ukraine in past 24 hours

Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

Imperial Tobacco to transfer its assets in Russia to local legal entity to circumvent sanctions – MP Zhelezniak

Nearly 2,000 cars left Mariupol, same number waiting on the way out of city – authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD