Denisova: Russian invaders injure at least 35 journalists in Ukraine

Russian soldiers are fighting against the objective coverage of their war crimes in Ukraine, according to Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova, who said at least 35 journalists have already been injured.

According to her, three journalists are already dead. Among them are Ukrainian war correspondent Viktor Dudar (killed during the fighting near Mykolaiv), operator of the Ukrainian Pryamiy TV channel Yevhen Sakun (killed during rocket attacks in Kyiv) and American documentary journalist Brent Renaud (killed at a checkpoint in Irpin, Kyiv region).

Many journalists were injured from targeted enemy shelling. In particular, the armored car marked "press" of the Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet was fired upon by the Russian military while moving towards Mykolaiv, injuring the journalist.

Two journalists from the Czech edition of Voxpot, Maida Slamova and Wojciech Bogach, also came under fire from Russian troops. Two Danish correspondents for Ekstra-Bladet, Stefan Weichert (journalist) and Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen (photographer-reporter) were shot.

Russian troops attacked the British television group Sky News. The outlet's chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his four colleagues were ambushed while returning to Kyiv. The bullet hit Ramsay in the back, the cameraman Richie Mockler was saved by a bulletproof vest, which was shot twice.

Denisova said television infrastructure facilities were also under aimed fire. The enemy tried to destroy the Kyiv, Lutsk, Rivne TV towers, seized the TV towers and television studios in the temporarily occupied cities.

"Killings and shootings of journalists are a flagrant violation of The Hague Conventions and Declarations, the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Victims of War and its Additional Protocols, as well as the Convention on the Laws and Customs of War on Land, which establishes guarantees of safety for journalists. I call on international human rights organizations to take all possible measures to increasing pressure on the Russian Federation to stop the military aggression against Ukraine," Denisova said.